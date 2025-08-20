What is World Computer Money (WCM)

World Computer Money (WCM) is a community-driven ERC-20 token on Ethereum that plays on the long-standing “world computer” narrative around the Ethereum Virtual Machine. The project positions WCM as a cultural/meme asset rather than a protocol with promised yields or product features. It exists primarily for on-chain transfer and trading, with initial liquidity and price discovery occurring on Uniswap; the project communicates via its X account and Telegram.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About World Computer Money (WCM) How much is World Computer Money (WCM) worth today? The live WCM price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current WCM to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of WCM to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of World Computer Money? The market cap for WCM is $ 609.06K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of WCM? The circulating supply of WCM is 950.86M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of WCM? WCM achieved an ATH price of 0.00110738 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of WCM? WCM saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of WCM? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for WCM is -- USD . Will WCM go higher this year? WCM might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out WCM price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

