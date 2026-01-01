Wrapped 3ULL Price (W3ULL)
The live Wrapped 3ULL (W3ULL) price today is $ 0, with a 6.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current W3ULL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per W3ULL.
Wrapped 3ULL currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 707,693, with a circulating supply of 3.99B W3ULL. During the last 24 hours, W3ULL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, W3ULL moved -0.69% in the last hour and -7.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Wrapped 3ULL is $ 707.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of W3ULL is 3.99B, with a total supply of 3992951565.283296. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 707.69K.
-0.69%
-6.21%
-7.36%
-7.36%
During today, the price change of Wrapped 3ULL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped 3ULL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped 3ULL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped 3ULL to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.21%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-17.70%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Wrapped 3ULL could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Which blockchain network does Wrapped 3ULL run on?
Wrapped 3ULL operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.
What is the current price of W3ULL?
The token is priced at ₹0.016005842172195540000, marking a price movement of -6.21% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.
What category does Wrapped 3ULL belong to?
Wrapped 3ULL falls under the Wrapped-Tokens,Avalanche Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare W3ULL with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.
What is the market capitalization of Wrapped 3ULL?
Its market capitalization is ₹63908950.9386570655000, placing the asset at rank #4270. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.
How much supply of W3ULL is currently circulating?
There are 3992951565.283296 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.
How active is trading for Wrapped 3ULL today?
Over the past day, W3ULL generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.
How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?
Within the last 24 hours, Wrapped 3ULL fluctuated between ₹0.015933597341808740000 and ₹0.017125637043190940000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.