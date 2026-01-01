Which blockchain network does Wrapped 3ULL run on?

Wrapped 3ULL operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of W3ULL?

The token is priced at ₹0.016005842172195540000, marking a price movement of -6.21% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Wrapped 3ULL belong to?

Wrapped 3ULL falls under the Wrapped-Tokens,Avalanche Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare W3ULL with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Wrapped 3ULL?

Its market capitalization is ₹63908950.9386570655000, placing the asset at rank #4270. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of W3ULL is currently circulating?

There are 3992951565.283296 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Wrapped 3ULL today?

Over the past day, W3ULL generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Wrapped 3ULL fluctuated between ₹0.015933597341808740000 and ₹0.017125637043190940000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.