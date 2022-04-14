Discover key insights into Wrapped ALGO (XALGO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Wrapped ALGO (XALGO) Information

Glitter Finance has built an advanced cross-chain bridge to allow cross-chain interaction between supported chains and allow multi-chain profit optimization by eliminating capital inefficiency for DeFi traders through asset redeployment on integrated yield farms.

The Wrapped ALGO (xALGO) is a fully collateralized representation of ALGO on Solana.