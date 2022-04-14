Wrapped FUSE (WFUSE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Wrapped FUSE (WFUSE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Wrapped FUSE (WFUSE) Information WFUSE is an ERC-20 token on Fuse network that represents 1 Fuse (FUSE). FUSE is used to pay for transactions on the Fuse blockchain. It's value is pegged to the value of FUSE token and can be unwrapped at any point. Official Website: https://fuse.io/ Buy WFUSE Now!

Wrapped FUSE (WFUSE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wrapped FUSE (WFUSE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 13.51M $ 13.51M $ 13.51M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 141.58K $ 141.58K $ 141.58K All-Time High: $ 0.112313 $ 0.112313 $ 0.112313 All-Time Low: $ 0.00953932 $ 0.00953932 $ 0.00953932 Current Price: $ 0.01047538 $ 0.01047538 $ 0.01047538 Learn more about Wrapped FUSE (WFUSE) price

Wrapped FUSE (WFUSE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped FUSE (WFUSE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WFUSE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WFUSE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WFUSE's tokenomics, explore WFUSE token's live price!

