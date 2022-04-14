Wrapped Shiden Network (WSDN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Wrapped Shiden Network (WSDN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Wrapped Shiden Network (WSDN) Information Shiden Network is a multi-chain decentralized application layer on Kusama Network. Kusama Relaychain does not support smart contract functionality by design - Kusama Network needs a smart contract layer. This is where Shiden Network comes in. Shiden supports Ethereum Virtual Machine, WebAssembly, and Layer2 solutions from day one. The platform supports various applications like DeFi, NFTs and more. Official Website: https://shiden.astar.network/ Buy WSDN Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 15.63M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 644.81K
All-Time High: $ 1.67
All-Time Low: $ 0.03799057
Current Price: $ 0.0412476

Wrapped Shiden Network (WSDN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped Shiden Network (WSDN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WSDN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WSDN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WSDN's tokenomics, explore WSDN token's live price!

