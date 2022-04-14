Wrapped Staked USDT (WSTUSDT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Wrapped Staked USDT (WSTUSDT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

wstUSDT (wrapped stUSDT) is a non-rebasing version of stUSDT. Unlike the stUSDT balance, which increases as you receive staking rewards, the wstUSDT balance stays the same while the stUSDT balance updates inside the wrapper. However, the exchange rate between wstUSDT and stUSDT will be adjusted accordingly.

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 21.69K
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 21.99K
All-Time High: $ 9.29
All-Time Low: $ 0.904721
Current Price: $ 1.015

Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped Staked USDT (WSTUSDT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WSTUSDT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WSTUSDT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

