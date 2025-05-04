Wrapped stASTR Price (WSTASTR)
The live price of Wrapped stASTR (WSTASTR) today is 0.02756275 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 819.60K USD. WSTASTR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wrapped stASTR Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Wrapped stASTR price change within the day is -3.59%
- It has a circulating supply of 29.74M USD
During today, the price change of Wrapped stASTR to USD was $ -0.00102787036501435.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped stASTR to USD was $ +0.0015543599.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped stASTR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped stASTR to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00102787036501435
|-3.59%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0015543599
|+5.64%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped stASTR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.18%
-3.59%
-7.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Astake is a secure and reliable Liquid Staking Protocol for Astar & Soneium Ecosystem, enabling seamless participation in Astar dApp Staking across both networks. Key Offering - High APR** from dApp Staking - Liquidity via yield-bearing $wstASTR - Extra Yield opportunities through partner DeFis - Multi-Chain Support through CCIP - Security with PeckShield audit - Intuitive UI for a seamless staking experience
|1 WSTASTR to VND
₫725.31376625
|1 WSTASTR to AUD
A$0.0427222625
|1 WSTASTR to GBP
￡0.0206720625
|1 WSTASTR to EUR
€0.02425522
|1 WSTASTR to USD
$0.02756275
|1 WSTASTR to MYR
RM0.1176929425
|1 WSTASTR to TRY
₺1.060063365
|1 WSTASTR to JPY
¥3.991637455
|1 WSTASTR to RUB
₽2.2857788575
|1 WSTASTR to INR
₹2.32960363
|1 WSTASTR to IDR
Rp451.84828836
|1 WSTASTR to KRW
₩38.60328514
|1 WSTASTR to PHP
₱1.529732625
|1 WSTASTR to EGP
￡E.1.3982583075
|1 WSTASTR to BRL
R$0.1557295375
|1 WSTASTR to CAD
C$0.038036595
|1 WSTASTR to BDT
৳3.359899225
|1 WSTASTR to NGN
₦44.3129088025
|1 WSTASTR to UAH
₴1.1466104
|1 WSTASTR to VES
Bs2.425522
|1 WSTASTR to PKR
Rs7.77049048
|1 WSTASTR to KZT
₸14.273645715
|1 WSTASTR to THB
฿0.912327025
|1 WSTASTR to TWD
NT$0.8464520525
|1 WSTASTR to AED
د.إ0.1011552925
|1 WSTASTR to CHF
Fr0.022601455
|1 WSTASTR to HKD
HK$0.2136113125
|1 WSTASTR to MAD
.د.م0.255231065
|1 WSTASTR to MXN
$0.539678645