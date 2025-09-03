What is WuAI (WUAI)

WuAI is a platform designed to simplify the creation and deployment of AI agents without requiring technical expertise. With a few clicks, users can launch agents and expand their capabilities over time. The platform initially focuses on social media automation, but its modular design supports seamless integration of additional functionalities. Through different APIs, WuAI can incorporate features such as schedulers or productivity tools, including email and document management.

How much is WuAI (WUAI) worth today? The live WUAI price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the market cap of WuAI? The market cap for WUAI is $ 158.12K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of WUAI? The circulating supply of WUAI is 832.91M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of WUAI? WUAI achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of WUAI? WUAI saw an ATL price of 0 USD . The Live 24‑hour trading volume for WUAI is -- USD .

