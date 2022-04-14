WUFF (WUFF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into WUFF (WUFF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

WUFF (WUFF) Information Wuff is a community-driven memecoin project built around a mischievous dog character who represents the chaotic, humorous, and self-aware spirit of crypto degens. Launched with no presale and no VC backing, Wuff aims to entertain, connect, and rally a decentralized community through art, lore, and viral content. While it has no promises of utility or financial gain, Wuff distinguishes itself through its rich visual storytelling, active community engagement, and satirical take on Web3 culture. It is a meme-first movement where narrative, memes, and culture drive momentum. Official Website: https://www.wuffishere.com/ Buy WUFF Now!

WUFF (WUFF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for WUFF (WUFF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 955.00M $ 955.00M $ 955.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.61M $ 2.61M $ 2.61M All-Time High: $ 0.00334803 $ 0.00334803 $ 0.00334803 All-Time Low: $ 0.00160035 $ 0.00160035 $ 0.00160035 Current Price: $ 0.0027303 $ 0.0027303 $ 0.0027303 Learn more about WUFF (WUFF) price

WUFF (WUFF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WUFF (WUFF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WUFF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WUFF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WUFF's tokenomics, explore WUFF token's live price!

