WURK (WURK) Information WURK.FUN is a crypto-native microtask platform on Solana where projects can easily create promotion jobs (starting with reposts on X/Twitter). Users complete simple tasks, verify them on chain, and get instant rewards. A vault model distributes part of the platform revenue back to token holders and referrers, making the community the natural ambassador. Official Website: https://wurk.fun

WURK (WURK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for WURK (WURK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 567.61K $ 567.61K $ 567.61K Total Supply: $ 999.99M $ 999.99M $ 999.99M Circulating Supply: $ 999.99M $ 999.99M $ 999.99M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 567.61K $ 567.61K $ 567.61K All-Time High: $ 0.00193565 $ 0.00193565 $ 0.00193565 All-Time Low: $ 0.00059495 $ 0.00059495 $ 0.00059495 Current Price: $ 0.00055391 $ 0.00055391 $ 0.00055391 Learn more about WURK (WURK) price

WURK (WURK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WURK (WURK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WURK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WURK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WURK's tokenomics, explore WURK token's live price!

