x402jobs Price Today

The live x402jobs (JOBS) price today is $ 0, with a 13.91% change over the past 24 hours. The current JOBS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per JOBS.

x402jobs currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 625,211, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M JOBS. During the last 24 hours, JOBS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00372834, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, JOBS moved -5.82% in the last hour and -37.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

x402jobs (JOBS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 625.21K$ 625.21K $ 625.21K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 625.21K$ 625.21K $ 625.21K Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,995,894.877893 999,995,894.877893 999,995,894.877893

