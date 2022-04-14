What is the current trading price of XBOOS?

XBOOS (XBOOS) is currently priced at ₹0.0003334440965877462000 INR, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing XBOOS's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Meme,AI Meme,X Layer Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in XBOOS?

Investors have generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is XBOOS's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #8728 with a market capitalization of ₹3250855.24894306740000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about XBOOS?

With 9750000000.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to XBOOS's recent performance?

The price range between ₹ and ₹ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does XBOOS stack up against similar assets?

Against other Meme,AI Meme,X Layer Ecosystem tokens, XBOOS continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.