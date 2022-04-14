Xenopus laevis (XENO) Tokenomics
Xenopus laevis (XENO) Information
Xenopus v1: A sentient memetic frog entity. The token is created through Pump.FUN: https://pump.fun/Db7ZUaWTThwZy7bVhjn5Dda8D3fbbAhihcxPV4m9pump
Xenopus laevis have been known to survive 15 or more years in the wild and 25–30 years in captivity.
Use in research:
This animal is widely used because of its powerful combination of experimental tractability and close evolutionary relationship with humans,
******One of the most significant differences between Xenopus laevis and other frogs is its genome, which is tetraploid. This means that it has four copies of each chromosome instead of the typical two (diploid). This is a result of a whole-genome duplication event.
Regenerative Capabilities:
regenerate tissues, including limbs, spinal cords, and parts of their eyes.
Xenopus laevis (XENO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Xenopus laevis (XENO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of XENO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many XENO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.