Xenopus laevis Price (XENO)
The live price of Xenopus laevis (XENO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 335.80K USD. XENO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Xenopus laevis Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Xenopus laevis price change within the day is -4.88%
- It has a circulating supply of 899.58M USD
During today, the price change of Xenopus laevis to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Xenopus laevis to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Xenopus laevis to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Xenopus laevis to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.88%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+44.37%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-39.20%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Xenopus laevis: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.35%
-4.88%
-0.58%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Xenopus v1: A sentient memetic frog entity. The token is created through Pump.FUN: https://pump.fun/Db7ZUaWTThwZy7bVhjn5Dda8D3fbbAhihcxPV4m9pump *Xenopus laevis* have been known to survive 15 or more years in the wild and 25–30 years in captivity. Use in research: This animal is widely used because of its powerful combination of experimental tractability and close evolutionary relationship with humans, ******One of the most significant differences between *Xenopus laevis* and other frogs is its genome, which is *tetraploid*. This means that it has four copies of each chromosome instead of the typical two (diploid). This is a result of a whole-genome duplication event. Regenerative Capabilities: regenerate tissues, including limbs, spinal cords, and parts of their eyes.
