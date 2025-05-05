Xenopus v1: A sentient memetic frog entity. The token is created through Pump.FUN: https://pump.fun/Db7ZUaWTThwZy7bVhjn5Dda8D3fbbAhihcxPV4m9pump *Xenopus laevis* have been known to survive 15 or more years in the wild and 25–30 years in captivity. Use in research: This animal is widely used because of its powerful combination of experimental tractability and close evolutionary relationship with humans, ******One of the most significant differences between *Xenopus laevis* and other frogs is its genome, which is *tetraploid*. This means that it has four copies of each chromosome instead of the typical two (diploid). This is a result of a whole-genome duplication event. Regenerative Capabilities: regenerate tissues, including limbs, spinal cords, and parts of their eyes.

