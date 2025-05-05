Xerberus Price (XER)
The live price of Xerberus (XER) today is 0.00657967 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.41M USD. XER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Xerberus Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Xerberus price change within the day is -4.91%
- It has a circulating supply of 214.51M USD
During today, the price change of Xerberus to USD was $ -0.000340365418235651.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Xerberus to USD was $ +0.0004754318.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Xerberus to USD was $ -0.0025226211.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Xerberus to USD was $ -0.004053910661331986.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000340365418235651
|-4.91%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0004754318
|+7.23%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0025226211
|-38.33%
|90 Days
|$ -0.004053910661331986
|-38.12%
Discover the latest price analysis of Xerberus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.73%
-4.91%
+2.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Xerberus is a risk and asset management blockchain designed to provide services to other blockchain ecosystems. Each node within the Xerberus blockchain computes an open-source risk model, assessing risk for most crypto assets within partner ecosystems. The produced risk ratings can be used by dApps to improve resilience and capital efficiency. Investors can benefit directly from Xerberus Risk Ratings by investing in Xerberus indexes, which provide the most secure and decentralized way to benefit from crypto volatility.
