Xetra AI (XETRA) Information XETRA AI: The AI-Powered Blockchain Development Platform XETRA AI empowers creators to transform ideas into profitable decentralized applications through advanced artificial intelligence. Our platform revolutionizes blockchain development by enabling anyone to create sophisticated dApps through natural language descriptions, while providing robust monetization opportunities through our integrated marketplace. Development Capabilities Intuitive natural language processing for app creation

Comprehensive application generation system

Multi-chain deployment architecture (ETH, SOL, Base)

Advanced AI-driven development tools

Automated testing and optimization Application Ecosystem Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Applications

Blockchain Games and Entertainment

Social Platforms and Communities

Analytics and Tracking Tools

Custom Business Solutions Monetization Framework Integrated marketplace for application distribution

Flexible pricing models for creators

Direct revenue from application usage

Built-in token-based reward system

Official Website: https://www.xetra.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.xetra.io/

Xetra AI (XETRA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Xetra AI (XETRA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 26.05K $ 26.05K $ 26.05K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 26.05K $ 26.05K $ 26.05K All-Time High: $ 0.092258 $ 0.092258 $ 0.092258 All-Time Low: $ 0.00012342 $ 0.00012342 $ 0.00012342 Current Price: $ 0.0002605 $ 0.0002605 $ 0.0002605

Xetra AI (XETRA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Xetra AI (XETRA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XETRA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XETRA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

XETRA Price Prediction Want to know where XETRA might be heading? Our XETRA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

