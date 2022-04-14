xFractal (FRACTAL) Information

xFractal is a Solana-native intelligence protocol designed to enhance alpha extraction through real-time sentiment analysis, streamlined due diligence, predictive modeling, and modular market research tools. It enables users to assess any token’s potential across different dimensions through a natural language interface optimized for high-speed market comprehension.

The platform is structured around a network of specialized AI agents that generate actionable intelligence. Users interact with these agents via prompt-based workflows, accessing detailed insights unified within a coherent intelligence layer. xFractal enhances the user’s ability to interpret and act on market shifts in real time.