xFractal is a Solana-native intelligence protocol designed to enhance alpha extraction through real-time sentiment analysis, streamlined due diligence, predictive modeling, and modular market research tools. It enables users to assess any token’s potential across different dimensions through a natural language interface optimized for high-speed market comprehension. The platform is structured around a network of specialized AI agents that generate actionable intelligence. Users interact with these agents via prompt-based workflows, accessing detailed insights unified within a coherent intelligence layer. xFractal enhances the user’s ability to interpret and act on market shifts in real time.

What is the market cap of xFractal? The market cap for FRACTAL is $ 1.77M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of FRACTAL? The circulating supply of FRACTAL is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FRACTAL? FRACTAL achieved an ATH price of 0.00201124 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FRACTAL? FRACTAL saw an ATL price of 0.0011847 USD .

