Discover key insights into XFROG (XFROG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

XFROG (XFROG) Information

XFROG is a community-driven MEME token built on the X Layer blockchain, designed to combine fun, culture, and decentralization.

The first fair minting + dividend meme coin on X Layer CA: 0xaa7EDeA4F673b0259e82628103f064E884ad3d9B copy 1 Minting Rules Send 0.1 OKB to the contract address.

Each minting transaction grants 5.25 million $XFROG.

Each address can perform a maximum of 10 minting transactions. Any attempts beyond this limit will not receive tokens, and any excess $OKB will not be refunded.

All collected $OKB will be added to the liquidity pool.

50% of the tokens will also go into the liquidity pool to ensure fairness and liquidity.

Liquidity adding before launch is prohibited — any tokens attempting to be added will be sent to the burn (black hole) address.