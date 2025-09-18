XFROG Price (XFROG)
-1.04%
+16.61%
--
--
XFROG (XFROG) real-time price is $0.00002739. Over the past 24 hours, XFROG traded between a low of $ 0.00002218 and a high of $ 0.00002768, showing active market volatility. XFROG's all-time high price is $ 0.00003795, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00002218.
In terms of short-term performance, XFROG has changed by -1.04% over the past hour, +16.61% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of XFROG is $ 5.77M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XFROG is 210.00B, with a total supply of 210000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.77M.
During today, the price change of XFROG to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XFROG to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XFROG to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XFROG to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+16.61%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
XFROG is a community-driven MEME token built on the X Layer blockchain, designed to combine fun, culture, and decentralization. The first fair minting + dividend meme coin on X Layer CA: 0xaa7EDeA4F673b0259e82628103f064E884ad3d9B copy 1 Minting Rules Send 0.1 OKB to the contract address. Each minting transaction grants 5.25 million $XFROG. Each address can perform a maximum of 10 minting transactions. Any attempts beyond this limit will not receive tokens, and any excess $OKB will not be refunded. All collected $OKB will be added to the liquidity pool. 50% of the tokens will also go into the liquidity pool to ensure fairness and liquidity. Liquidity adding before launch is prohibited — any tokens attempting to be added will be sent to the burn (black hole) address.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.