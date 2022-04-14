xWIN Finance (XWIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into xWIN Finance (XWIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

xWIN Finance (XWIN) Information xWin is the decentralized fund management platform built on Binance Smart Chain. It enables everyone who is confident in their trading/fund management skills to open their own funds. Platform users can then subscribe to those funds and earn profits. Our goal was to create one-stop DeFi protocol, where even total beginners can earn profits. Official Website: https://xwin.finance/ Buy XWIN Now!

Market Cap: $ 270.38K
Total Supply: $ 61.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 14.22M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.16M
All-Time High: $ 10.61
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.01895388

xWIN Finance (XWIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of xWIN Finance (XWIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XWIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XWIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XWIN's tokenomics, explore XWIN token's live price!

