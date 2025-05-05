xWIN Finance Price (XWIN)
The live price of xWIN Finance (XWIN) today is 0.01598431 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 216.45K USD. XWIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key xWIN Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- xWIN Finance price change within the day is -1.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 13.55M USD
Get real-time price updates of the XWIN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XWIN price information.
During today, the price change of xWIN Finance to USD was $ -0.00018811489383713.
In the past 30 days, the price change of xWIN Finance to USD was $ +0.0001847162.
In the past 60 days, the price change of xWIN Finance to USD was $ +0.0003598451.
In the past 90 days, the price change of xWIN Finance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00018811489383713
|-1.16%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001847162
|+1.16%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0003598451
|+2.25%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of xWIN Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.33%
-1.16%
-1.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
xWin is the decentralized fund management platform built on Binance Smart Chain. It enables everyone who is confident in their trading/fund management skills to open their own funds. Platform users can then subscribe to those funds and earn profits. Our goal was to create one-stop DeFi protocol, where even total beginners can earn profits.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 XWIN to VND
₫420.62711765
|1 XWIN to AUD
A$0.0246158374
|1 XWIN to GBP
￡0.0119882325
|1 XWIN to EUR
€0.0140661928
|1 XWIN to USD
$0.01598431
|1 XWIN to MYR
RM0.0682530037
|1 XWIN to TRY
₺0.6152360919
|1 XWIN to JPY
¥2.3148477742
|1 XWIN to RUB
₽1.325099299
|1 XWIN to INR
₹1.3509938812
|1 XWIN to IDR
Rp262.0378269264
|1 XWIN to KRW
₩22.3869852136
|1 XWIN to PHP
₱0.887129205
|1 XWIN to EGP
￡E.0.8108840463
|1 XWIN to BRL
R$0.0903113515
|1 XWIN to CAD
C$0.0220583478
|1 XWIN to BDT
৳1.948487389
|1 XWIN to NGN
₦25.6981350301
|1 XWIN to UAH
₴0.664947296
|1 XWIN to VES
Bs1.40661928
|1 XWIN to PKR
Rs4.5062966752
|1 XWIN to KZT
₸8.2776347766
|1 XWIN to THB
฿0.529080661
|1 XWIN to TWD
NT$0.4908781601
|1 XWIN to AED
د.إ0.0586624177
|1 XWIN to CHF
Fr0.0131071342
|1 XWIN to HKD
HK$0.1238784025
|1 XWIN to MAD
.د.م0.1480147106
|1 XWIN to MXN
$0.313292476