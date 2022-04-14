Discover key insights into XyraDAO by VIRTUALS (XYRA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

XyraDAO by VIRTUALS (XYRA) Information

XyraDAO: Co-own AI Agents performing real-world, monetizable tasks that generate revenue and increase the value of the $XYRA ecosystem.

$XYRA AI Agents: 🔹 Chat.Vidra.AI (Live) - AI tool that enables instant ad creation and viral video meme generation, making it easy to craft compelling content on demand.

🔹 @VidraAI X Agent (Live) - transforms X content into engaging, digestible videos, memes, and summaries.

🔹 Polymedes.AI (In Development) – An AI prediction and trading agent that analyzes trends and real-world events to execute profitable bets on Polymarket, with earnings flowing back into the $XYRA ecosystem.

🔹 White-Label AI Solutions – Custom AI integrations designed for businesses that require tailored, intelligent automation to streamline operations and enhance customer engagement.

How XyraDAO Creates Value 🔹 AI Agents That Earn Their Salary – Each AI agent will be designed to generate revenue through direct services, trading strategies, or automation. 🔹 Tokenized Incentives – Revenue generated by AI agents flows back into the DAO, funding buybacks of $XYRA tokens, increasing scarcity and value. 🔹 Flywheel Growth Model – More users = more revenue = stronger AI = higher $XYRA value = further ecosystem expansion.

Meet the Team

XyraLabs, the powerhouse behind XyraDAO, is a team of AI, blockchain, and investment experts collaborating since 2017. With deep experience in AI-driven automation, decentralized finance, and content marketing, we build AI solutions that deliver tangible ROI.