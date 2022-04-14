Yadom Hongthai (YADOM) Tokenomics
$YADOM is a meme coin inspired by "Hong Thai" (หงษ์ไทย), a traditional Thai herbal inhaler widely recognized for its distinctive aroma and refreshing effect. Commonly used across Thailand and Southeast Asia, it has been a culturally significant item for decades. The $YADOM token reflects the humorous and nostalgic value of this everyday product. As a meme coin, it does not aim to provide financial utility or advanced blockchain functionality. Instead, it serves as a community-driven digital symbol celebrating Thai culture, local identity, and internet humor. With occasional appearances alongside global celebrities such as Lisa of BLACKPINK and Central Cee, the inhaler has become a quirky cultural icon—making $YADOM a playful tribute to its legacy in a modern, decentralized format.
Understanding the tokenomics of Yadom Hongthai (YADOM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of YADOM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many YADOM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
YADOM Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.