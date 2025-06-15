Yadom Hongthai Price (YADOM)
The live price of Yadom Hongthai (YADOM) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 112.02K USD. YADOM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Yadom Hongthai Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Yadom Hongthai price change within the day is -9.60%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.87M USD
During today, the price change of Yadom Hongthai to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Yadom Hongthai to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Yadom Hongthai to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Yadom Hongthai to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-9.60%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Yadom Hongthai: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.54%
-9.60%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$YADOM is a meme coin inspired by "Hong Thai" (หงษ์ไทย), a traditional Thai herbal inhaler widely recognized for its distinctive aroma and refreshing effect. Commonly used across Thailand and Southeast Asia, it has been a culturally significant item for decades. The $YADOM token reflects the humorous and nostalgic value of this everyday product. As a meme coin, it does not aim to provide financial utility or advanced blockchain functionality. Instead, it serves as a community-driven digital symbol celebrating Thai culture, local identity, and internet humor. With occasional appearances alongside global celebrities such as Lisa of BLACKPINK and Central Cee, the inhaler has become a quirky cultural icon—making $YADOM a playful tribute to its legacy in a modern, decentralized format.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
