Yagi The Unbothered Price (YAGI)
Yagi The Unbothered (YAGI) is currently trading at 0.00073966 USD with a market cap of $ 732.70K USD. YAGI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Yagi The Unbothered to USD was $ -0.000104949107250527.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Yagi The Unbothered to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Yagi The Unbothered to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Yagi The Unbothered to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000104949107250527
|-12.42%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Yagi The Unbothered: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+12.55%
-12.42%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
It happened during a late-night degen scroll—charts glitching, Discord echoing nonsense— when the candles started blinking in Morse code. Thatʼs when Yagi saw it. The market wasnʼt real. It was a loop. A simulation of hype, hopium, and herdthink. He didnʼt panic. He unplugged—unbothered and wide awake.—Yagi is more than a meme. Cast out for thinking differently and freely, he left the herd behind—alone, but finally awake. Now, Yagi leads a new movement: a chill, chaos-proof collective of thinkers, builders, and memers unbothered by noise and fueled by purpose. On Solana, we graze freely, live on our own terms, and shape a culture where the next generation of YAGIs rise. Not just to follow—but to become your own YAGI
