YapTrade (YT) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into YapTrade (YT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

YapTrade (YT) Information

YapTrade is a decentralized OTC marketplace designed for trading influence-based assets that are traditionally illiquid. It provides a secure, private, and structured market for assets such as Kaito voting rights, Smart Follower trades, and Kaito airdrop rights.

Unlike traditional crypto exchanges that focus on fungible tokens, YapTrade specializes in assets that directly impact governance, influence, and rewards. Through escrow-backed transactions, collateralized agreements, and manual verification, YapTrade ensures that buyers and sellers can trade with confidence and security.

Official Website:
https://www.yaptradedao.com/

YapTrade (YT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for YapTrade (YT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 325.24K
$ 325.24K$ 325.24K
Total Supply:
$ 1.50B
$ 1.50B$ 1.50B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.50B
$ 1.50B$ 1.50B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 325.24K
$ 325.24K$ 325.24K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00021685
$ 0.00021685$ 0.00021685

YapTrade (YT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of YapTrade (YT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of YT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many YT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand YT's tokenomics, explore YT token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.