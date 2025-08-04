Yara AI Price (YARA)
Yara AI (YARA) is currently trading at 0.00022093 USD with a market cap of $ 163.85K USD. YARA to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Yara AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Yara AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Yara AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Yara AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+38.08%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Yara AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.42%
+38.08%
+11.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Yara AI is a pioneering voice-powered AI agent on the Solana blockchain, designed to revolutionize how users interact with cryptocurrency markets. Its primary purpose is to provide real-time, personalized crypto insights and trading strategies through voice commands, making advanced market data accessible to both normies and experienced traders. Yara leverages cutting-edge AI technologies, including ONNX quantization and audio embedding processing, to achieve low-latency voice responses, ensuring a seamless user experience. The project aims to bridge the gap between complex crypto analytics and user-friendly interaction, empowering individuals with life-changing technology. Yara’s utility extends to enhancing trading efficiency, democratizing access to market intelligence, and fostering innovation in the Web3 space. By integrating with Solana’s ecosystem, Yara offers scalable, high-performance solutions that cater to the growing demand for voice-driven AI in decentralized finance. This project is not just about technology; it’s about transforming how people engage with crypto, making it intuitive, accessible, and empowering.
Understanding the tokenomics of Yara AI (YARA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about YARA token's extensive tokenomics now!
