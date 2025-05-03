Yeet Price (YEET)
The live price of Yeet (YEET) today is 0.00457902 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.89M USD. YEET to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Yeet Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Yeet price change within the day is -1.88%
- It has a circulating supply of 412.68M USD
During today, the price change of Yeet to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Yeet to USD was $ -0.0030191296.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Yeet to USD was $ -0.0030780863.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Yeet to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.88%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0030191296
|-65.93%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0030780863
|-67.22%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Yeet: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.99%
-1.88%
-9.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Yeet is one of the most prominent brands in the Berachain ecosystem and home to the most Yeetarded movements and products, including the Yeetard NFTs. There are 3 different core products: 1) Yeet Game: This is the flagship product, and is a mix of DeFi and onchain gaming which has created a game in which players can play and win $BERA and get $YEET prizes just for playing 2) YeetBonds: An open marketplace for OTC sales where users can buy their favorite Berachain ecosystem tokens at a discount to market price. This is a collaboration with Bond Protocol, formerly known as OlympusPro 3) Vault: A yield product that farms liquidity and compounds rewards in a complex high yield DeFi yield farming strategy, but made simple and Yeetard-friendly for users $YEET staking: Staking $YEET entitles users to receive revenue generated from the suite of Yeet’s products. This revenue is generated in $BERA and stablecoins, not in $YEET. In addition, all earned rewards are automatically farmed in the vault on behalf of users so that their rewards are also earning yield. These rewards may be claimed at any time.
