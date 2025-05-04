Yelay Price (YLAY)
The live price of Yelay (YLAY) today is 0.00874936 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.07M USD. YLAY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Yelay Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Yelay price change within the day is -0.91%
- It has a circulating supply of 693.51M USD
Get real-time price updates of the YLAY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate YLAY price information.
During today, the price change of Yelay to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Yelay to USD was $ -0.0000328617.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Yelay to USD was $ -0.0046227156.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Yelay to USD was $ -0.01570490976637344.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.91%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000328617
|-0.37%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0046227156
|-52.83%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01570490976637344
|-64.22%
Discover the latest price analysis of Yelay: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
-0.91%
-1.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Yelay is the Yield Layer for DeFi - empowering Web3 builders to transform yield into innovative products and services. Yelay is a decentralized yield infrastructure enabling the creation of yield-based products for both consumers and enterprises. It abstracts away the complexity of generating risk-adjusted yields on idle crypto assets into a “yield layer”. This yield layer is underpinned by customisable smart vaults which can subsequently be used as plug & play monetisation tools
|1 YLAY to VND
₫230.2394084
|1 YLAY to AUD
A$0.013561508
|1 YLAY to GBP
￡0.00656202
|1 YLAY to EUR
€0.0076994368
|1 YLAY to USD
$0.00874936
|1 YLAY to MYR
RM0.0373597672
|1 YLAY to TRY
₺0.3365003856
|1 YLAY to JPY
¥1.2670823152
|1 YLAY to RUB
₽0.7255844248
|1 YLAY to INR
₹0.7394959072
|1 YLAY to IDR
Rp143.4321081984
|1 YLAY to KRW
₩12.2540036416
|1 YLAY to PHP
₱0.48558948
|1 YLAY to EGP
￡E.0.4438550328
|1 YLAY to BRL
R$0.049433884
|1 YLAY to CAD
C$0.0120741168
|1 YLAY to BDT
৳1.066546984
|1 YLAY to NGN
₦14.0664335656
|1 YLAY to UAH
₴0.363973376
|1 YLAY to VES
Bs0.76994368
|1 YLAY to PKR
Rs2.4666195712
|1 YLAY to KZT
₸4.5309435696
|1 YLAY to THB
฿0.289603816
|1 YLAY to TWD
NT$0.2686928456
|1 YLAY to AED
د.إ0.0321101512
|1 YLAY to CHF
Fr0.0071744752
|1 YLAY to HKD
HK$0.06780754
|1 YLAY to MAD
.د.م0.0810190736
|1 YLAY to MXN
$0.1713124688