What is the current trading price of Yellow BNB 4?

Yellow BNB 4 (YBNB) is currently priced at ₹0.001986284285275238000 INR, reflecting a price movement of 6.17% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Yellow BNB 4's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in YBNB?

Investors have generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Yellow BNB 4's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #9752 with a market capitalization of ₹1862703.24942666550000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about YBNB?

With 936198898.1861746 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Yellow BNB 4's recent performance?

The price range between ₹0.0018658489485209928000 and ₹0.0020186400473883188000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Yellow BNB 4 stack up against similar assets?

Against other BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme tokens, YBNB continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.