YieldFi yToken Price (YUSD)
The live price of YieldFi yToken (YUSD) today is 1.079 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 13.16M USD. YUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key YieldFi yToken Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- YieldFi yToken price change within the day is +0.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 12.20M USD
Get real-time price updates of the YUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate YUSD price information.
During today, the price change of YieldFi yToken to USD was $ +0.00062365.
In the past 30 days, the price change of YieldFi yToken to USD was $ +0.0072017855.
In the past 60 days, the price change of YieldFi yToken to USD was $ +0.0195637806.
In the past 90 days, the price change of YieldFi yToken to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00062365
|+0.06%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0072017855
|+0.67%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0195637806
|+1.81%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of YieldFi yToken: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
+0.06%
+0.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
YieldFi is revolutionising decentralised finance with its comprehensive, cross-chain asset management platform. Delivering ~25% real yield on stablecoins like USDT and USDC, it offers a high-performance alternative to traditional investment options. With a proven track record of less than 1% drawdown over five years, YieldFi combines stability with high returns. Key Features: Exceptional Yields on Stablecoins - Earn High APY on USDT, USDC, and DAI (Current APY ≈ 25%) Your Personal Asset Manager: Diversify your capital with our systematic delta-neutral strategies across the centralized and decentralized finance platforms (CEXs and DEXs) universe to guarantee uncorrelated and consistent APY. No Lock-In: Withdraw your assets anytime (or swap via DEXes) Minimal Risk Exposure: Rigorous backtesting of strategies by a team of quants and experts over the last 3 years, with a maximum drawdown <1%, ensuring stable and reliable returns. Incentivized Ecosystem: Earn daily rewards while participating in DeFi opportunities such as AMM, Lending & Borrowing, CDPs, Perps, L2 Farming, Re-staking, and more Cross-Chain Support: Works seamlessly across both EVM and non-EVM ecosystems.
