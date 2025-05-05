YieldNest Restaked ETH Price (YNETH)
The live price of YieldNest Restaked ETH (YNETH) today is 1,877.01 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 9.79M USD. YNETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key YieldNest Restaked ETH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- YieldNest Restaked ETH price change within the day is -0.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.22K USD
During today, the price change of YieldNest Restaked ETH to USD was $ -5.799033914961.
In the past 30 days, the price change of YieldNest Restaked ETH to USD was $ +28.6998583020.
In the past 60 days, the price change of YieldNest Restaked ETH to USD was $ -322.0468645440.
In the past 90 days, the price change of YieldNest Restaked ETH to USD was $ -811.6690404576595.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -5.799033914961
|-0.30%
|30 Days
|$ +28.6998583020
|+1.53%
|60 Days
|$ -322.0468645440
|-17.15%
|90 Days
|$ -811.6690404576595
|-30.18%
Discover the latest price analysis of YieldNest Restaked ETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.30%
+1.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Native liquid restaking token that earns yield by running ETH validators and restaking to Active Validator Services (AVS). The yields are auto-compounded in more ETH.
|1 YNETH to VND
₫49,393,518.15
|1 YNETH to AUD
A$2,909.3655
|1 YNETH to GBP
￡1,407.7575
|1 YNETH to EUR
€1,651.7688
|1 YNETH to USD
$1,877.01
|1 YNETH to MYR
RM8,014.8327
|1 YNETH to TRY
₺72,246.1149
|1 YNETH to JPY
¥271,697.1975
|1 YNETH to RUB
₽155,660.4393
|1 YNETH to INR
₹158,644.8852
|1 YNETH to IDR
Rp30,770,650.8144
|1 YNETH to KRW
₩2,628,865.1256
|1 YNETH to PHP
₱104,174.055
|1 YNETH to EGP
￡E.95,314.5678
|1 YNETH to BRL
R$10,605.1065
|1 YNETH to CAD
C$2,571.5037
|1 YNETH to BDT
৳228,807.519
|1 YNETH to NGN
₦3,017,687.7471
|1 YNETH to UAH
₴78,083.616
|1 YNETH to VES
Bs165,176.88
|1 YNETH to PKR
Rs529,166.6592
|1 YNETH to KZT
₸972,028.3986
|1 YNETH to THB
฿62,129.031
|1 YNETH to TWD
NT$57,642.9771
|1 YNETH to AED
د.إ6,888.6267
|1 YNETH to CHF
Fr1,539.1482
|1 YNETH to HKD
HK$14,546.8275
|1 YNETH to MAD
.د.م17,381.1126
|1 YNETH to MXN
$36,751.8558