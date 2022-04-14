YinYang Price Today

The live YinYang (阴阳) price today is $ 0.00000558, with a 0.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current 阴阳 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00000558 per 阴阳.

YinYang currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,580.48, with a circulating supply of 1.00B 阴阳. During the last 24 hours, 阴阳 traded between $ 0.00000555 (low) and $ 0.00000558 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00062779, while the all-time low was $ 0.0000050.

In short-term performance, 阴阳 moved -- in the last hour and +1.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

YinYang (阴阳) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.58K$ 5.58K $ 5.58K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.58K$ 5.58K $ 5.58K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of YinYang is $ 5.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 阴阳 is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.58K.