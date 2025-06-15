YLD Price (YLD)
The live price of YLD (YLD) today is 0.00065064 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 651.28K USD. YLD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key YLD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- YLD price change within the day is -18.13%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.99M USD
Get real-time price updates of the YLD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate YLD price information.
During today, the price change of YLD to USD was $ -0.000144167726843983.
In the past 30 days, the price change of YLD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of YLD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of YLD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000144167726843983
|-18.13%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of YLD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.48%
-18.13%
-65.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
yld.fun is a permissionless platform that pairs idle capital with on‑chain strategies, without giving up custody. Non‑custodial smart vaults: Deposits sit in Program‑Derived accounts owned by the depositor’s wallet. Strategy vaults from Quants: A Quant publishes the logic (lending, LP, hedging) plus a success‑fee, turning their know‑how into a product Believers can fund. Execution Agents: Autonomous bots run each strategy around the clock, moving funds to the highest‑yield venues and auto‑compounding rewards.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of YLD (YLD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about YLD token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 YLD to VND
₫17.1215916
|1 YLD to AUD
A$0.0009954792
|1 YLD to GBP
￡0.0004749672
|1 YLD to EUR
€0.0005595504
|1 YLD to USD
$0.00065064
|1 YLD to MYR
RM0.0027587136
|1 YLD to TRY
₺0.0256287096
|1 YLD to JPY
¥0.0937637304
|1 YLD to RUB
₽0.0519015528
|1 YLD to INR
₹0.0560266104
|1 YLD to IDR
Rp10.6662278016
|1 YLD to KRW
₩0.8888523168
|1 YLD to PHP
₱0.0364813848
|1 YLD to EGP
￡E.0.0323433144
|1 YLD to BRL
R$0.0036045456
|1 YLD to CAD
C$0.000878364
|1 YLD to BDT
৳0.0795667656
|1 YLD to NGN
₦1.004067648
|1 YLD to UAH
₴0.0268649256
|1 YLD to VES
Bs0.065064
|1 YLD to PKR
Rs0.1841050944
|1 YLD to KZT
₸0.3339995376
|1 YLD to THB
฿0.0210677232
|1 YLD to TWD
NT$0.0192199056
|1 YLD to AED
د.إ0.0023878488
|1 YLD to CHF
Fr0.0005270184
|1 YLD to HKD
HK$0.0051010176
|1 YLD to MAD
.د.م0.0059273304
|1 YLD to MXN
$0.0123361344