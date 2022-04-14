Zaia by Virtuals Price Today

The live Zaia by Virtuals (ZAIA) price today is $ 0.00029823, with a 6.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZAIA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00029823 per ZAIA.

Zaia by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 300,078, with a circulating supply of 1.00B ZAIA. During the last 24 hours, ZAIA traded between $ 0.00029999 (low) and $ 0.00031954 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00198746, while the all-time low was $ 0.00030393.

In short-term performance, ZAIA moved -2.39% in the last hour and -10.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Zaia by Virtuals (ZAIA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 300.08K$ 300.08K $ 300.08K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 300.08K$ 300.08K $ 300.08K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

