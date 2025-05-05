ZambesiGold Price (ZGD)
The live price of ZambesiGold (ZGD) today is 0.104051 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.36M USD. ZGD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ZambesiGold Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ZambesiGold price change within the day is -1.86%
- It has a circulating supply of 41.90M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ZGD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZGD price information.
During today, the price change of ZambesiGold to USD was $ -0.0019761806538793.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZambesiGold to USD was $ -0.0118137424.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZambesiGold to USD was $ +0.0346225436.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZambesiGold to USD was $ -0.03196786686468162.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0019761806538793
|-1.86%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0118137424
|-11.35%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0346225436
|+33.27%
|90 Days
|$ -0.03196786686468162
|-23.50%
Discover the latest price analysis of ZambesiGold: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
-1.86%
+1.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets. This thriving business is backed by real gold, real people and real mining operations combined with real value. The team is headed by the CEO, Koos Van Straaten, arguably the best turn around mining specialist in Africa with 40 years of personal mining experience supported by an extremely competent team of mining experts. Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token's value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase. The Zambesi Token, just like real gold is perfectly divisible, with historic and inherent value projected for the future. Similar to gold, the immutability of blockchain and the implementation of smart contracts ensure your ownership securely and transparently. The Zambesi Gold standard is a monetary system backed by the value of physical gold.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
