What is Zapicorn (ZAPI)

The First Fully Decentralized ERC20 Token Conceptualized by the First Decentralized AI. 🤖💰 A Unique Birth 🌟 A moment in history was painted when the first known decentralized AI system called BitAPAI from Bittensor Network (TAO) was asked to conceive a new token for itself. “If you could create the next viral memecoin currency, what would you name it?…” “Hello! If I were to create the next viral memecoin cryptocurrency, I would name it “Zapicorn.” The logo for Zapicorn would be a vibrant and energetic lightning bolt combined with a unicorn. The lightning bolt represents the fast and dynamic nature of cryptocurrencies, while the unicorn adds a touch of fantasy and excitement.” – BitAPAI 🦄⚡ This innovative venture marks the dawn of a new era, where the amalgamation of artificial intelligence and decentralized technology has conceptualized a newly thought idea for a viral cryptocurrency. 💡🚀 Imagined by the heart and mind of BitAPAI with minimal human intervention. 🧠🤖

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Zapicorn (ZAPI) Resource Whitepaper Official Website