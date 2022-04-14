ZARO Coin (ZARO) Tokenomics
ZARO Coin (ZARO) Information
ZARO is a community-driven ERC-20 meme token launched in June 2025 on Ethereum. It was created with no presale, no team allocation, and no VC funding, with all launch steps transparently executed and documented on-chain. The contract has been renounced, and the initial liquidity pool was permanently locked on Uniswap V2.
Beyond the token, ZARO anchors the ZaroVerse — a decentralized cultural brand and creative ecosystem built around the ZARO mascot. The project combines blockchain transparency with meme-powered storytelling, community remix culture, and long-term expansion into media, art, games, and merchandise.
ZaroVerse Ltd. (BVI) manages the mascot’s intellectual property and coordinates brand development, while the open community drives memes, content, and collaborations. With its emphasis on clean tokenomics, cultural creativity, and transparency, ZARO positions itself as more than a meme coin — a foundation for decentralized internet culture.
ZARO Coin (ZARO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ZARO Coin (ZARO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
ZARO Coin (ZARO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ZARO Coin (ZARO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ZARO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ZARO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ZARO's tokenomics, explore ZARO token's live price!
ZARO Price Prediction
Want to know where ZARO might be heading? Our ZARO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.