ZARO is a community-driven ERC-20 meme token launched in June 2025 on Ethereum. It was created with no presale, no team allocation, and no VC funding, with all launch steps transparently executed and documented on-chain. The contract has been renounced, and the initial liquidity pool was permanently locked on Uniswap V2. Beyond the token, ZARO anchors the ZaroVerse — a decentralized cultural brand and creative ecosystem built around the ZARO mascot. The project combines blockchain transparency with meme-powered storytelling, community remix culture, and long-term expansion into media, art, games, and merchandise. ZaroVerse Ltd. (BVI) manages the mascot’s intellectual property and coordinates brand development, while the open community drives memes, content, and collaborations. With its emphasis on clean tokenomics, cultural creativity, and transparency, ZARO positions itself as more than a meme coin — a foundation for decentralized internet culture.

ZARO Coin (ZARO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ZARO Coin (ZARO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZARO token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ZARO Coin (ZARO) How much is ZARO Coin (ZARO) worth today? The live ZARO price in USD is 0.00115006 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current ZARO to USD price? $ 0.00115006 . Check out The current price of ZARO to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of ZARO Coin? The market cap for ZARO is $ 847.41K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of ZARO? The circulating supply of ZARO is 739.14M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ZARO? ZARO achieved an ATH price of 0.00120865 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ZARO? ZARO saw an ATL price of 0.00105484 USD . What is the trading volume of ZARO? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ZARO is -- USD . Will ZARO go higher this year? ZARO might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ZARO price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

