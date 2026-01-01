What is the current trading price of zeme?

zeme (ZEME) is currently priced at ₹0.008255985437525364000 INR, reflecting a price movement of -8.59% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing zeme's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Meme,Base Ecosystem,Base Meme sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in ZEME?

Investors have generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is zeme's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #7296 with a market capitalization of ₹8255895.10945711974000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about ZEME?

With 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to zeme's recent performance?

The price range between ₹0.008255985437525364000 and ₹0.0090319035437435574000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does zeme stack up against similar assets?

Against other Meme,Base Ecosystem,Base Meme tokens, ZEME continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.