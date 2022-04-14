Zen AI (ZENAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Zen AI (ZENAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Zen AI (ZENAI) Information Zen AI is a decentralized web3 platform designed to provide access to a vast library of AI models through a user-friendly and intuitive interface. The platform offers innovative tools for image generation, video creation, language models, and sound, enabling users to explore and utilize thousands of AI-powered solutions. The $ZENAI token is the utility token of the platform, granting holders unlimited access to these AI models and the entire ecosystem. Initially launched on Solana, Zen AI aims to simplify and democratize the use of AI technologies by integrating staking features, zero-fee swaps, and API access for third-party developers. The project roadmap includes listings on prominent exchanges and continuous improvements to enhance the user experience and expand AI offerings. Official Website: https://zen-ai.pro/ Buy ZENAI Now!

Zen AI (ZENAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Zen AI (ZENAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 99.40K $ 99.40K $ 99.40K Total Supply: $ 998.30M $ 998.30M $ 998.30M Circulating Supply: $ 998.30M $ 998.30M $ 998.30M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 99.40K $ 99.40K $ 99.40K All-Time High: $ 0.00415367 $ 0.00415367 $ 0.00415367 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Zen AI (ZENAI) price

Zen AI (ZENAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Zen AI (ZENAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZENAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZENAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZENAI's tokenomics, explore ZENAI token's live price!

