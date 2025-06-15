Zen AI Price (ZENAI)
The live price of Zen AI (ZENAI) today is 0.00124011 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.15M USD. ZENAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Zen AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Zen AI price change within the day is +15.29%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.39M USD
During today, the price change of Zen AI to USD was $ +0.00016449.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zen AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zen AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zen AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00016449
|+15.29%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Zen AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+6.57%
+15.29%
-22.68%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Zen AI is a decentralized web3 platform designed to provide access to a vast library of AI models through a user-friendly and intuitive interface. The platform offers innovative tools for image generation, video creation, language models, and sound, enabling users to explore and utilize thousands of AI-powered solutions. The $ZENAI token is the utility token of the platform, granting holders unlimited access to these AI models and the entire ecosystem. Initially launched on Solana, Zen AI aims to simplify and democratize the use of AI technologies by integrating staking features, zero-fee swaps, and API access for third-party developers. The project roadmap includes listings on prominent exchanges and continuous improvements to enhance the user experience and expand AI offerings.
Understanding the tokenomics of Zen AI (ZENAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZENAI token's extensive tokenomics now!
