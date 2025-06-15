What is Zen AI (ZENAI)

Zen AI is a decentralized web3 platform designed to provide access to a vast library of AI models through a user-friendly and intuitive interface. The platform offers innovative tools for image generation, video creation, language models, and sound, enabling users to explore and utilize thousands of AI-powered solutions. The $ZENAI token is the utility token of the platform, granting holders unlimited access to these AI models and the entire ecosystem. Initially launched on Solana, Zen AI aims to simplify and democratize the use of AI technologies by integrating staking features, zero-fee swaps, and API access for third-party developers. The project roadmap includes listings on prominent exchanges and continuous improvements to enhance the user experience and expand AI offerings.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Zen AI (ZENAI) Resource Official Website

Zen AI (ZENAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Zen AI (ZENAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZENAI token's extensive tokenomics now!