Zenko Protocol (ZENKO) Information Zenko is a real-world engagement protocol that connects brand campaigns with on-chain incentives. Users earn $ZENKO tokens by completing actions like learning, moving, or playing. Brands fund these actions to reduce cost-per-lead and generate impact. All rewards are backed by real demand, with token buybacks and verified good (e.g. trees planted, carbon offset) recorded on-chain. • Yield machine powered by ad budgets – brands fund the system, not holders. • 100% fee loop – 50% auto buybacks, 50% to holder-voted environmental and social impact projects. • One token, multi-dApp demand – Zenko powers Learn-to-Earn, Move-to-Earn, Shop-to-Earn, and Play-to-Earn experiences. • Real-world flywheel – Brands cut CPL by +35%, create measurable ESG outcomes, and vacuum tokens off-market. • Already live with enterprise clients – including Fortune 500 brands and pro sports teams. Official Website: https://www.zenkoprotocol.com/zenko-token Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/v/pywhd/whitepaperfromwebsite Buy ZENKO Now!

Zenko Protocol (ZENKO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Zenko Protocol (ZENKO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.19M $ 6.19M $ 6.19M Total Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M Circulating Supply: $ 155.00M $ 155.00M $ 155.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 39.96M $ 39.96M $ 39.96M All-Time High: $ 0.073649 $ 0.073649 $ 0.073649 All-Time Low: $ 0.03016829 $ 0.03016829 $ 0.03016829 Current Price: $ 0.04015432 $ 0.04015432 $ 0.04015432 Learn more about Zenko Protocol (ZENKO) price

Zenko Protocol (ZENKO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Zenko Protocol (ZENKO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZENKO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZENKO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZENKO's tokenomics, explore ZENKO token's live price!

