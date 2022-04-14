What is the current price of Zintech?

Zintech (ZINTECH) is trading at ₹0.000557238112895964000, reflecting a price movement of -2.45% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does Zintech play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Infrastructure,Smart Contract Platform,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Layer 2 (L2) sector, ZINTECH often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is ZINTECH being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, ZINTECH recorded ₹-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of Zintech?

There are 958132153.818483 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of ZINTECH?

Zintech currently holds market rank #12110 with a market capitalization of ₹533635.4837302205958000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has Zintech performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of -2.45% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does Zintech compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Infrastructure,Smart Contract Platform,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Layer 2 (L2) segment, ZINTECH demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.