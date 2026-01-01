ExchangeDEX+
The live zkAster price today is 0.00001287 USD.ZKASTER market cap is 12,872.71 USD. Track real-time ZKASTER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

1 ZKASTER to USD Live Price:

--
----
+2.60%1D
USD
zkAster (ZKASTER) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:18:14 (UTC+8)

zkAster Price Today

The live zkAster (ZKASTER) price today is $ 0.00001287, with a 2.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZKASTER to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00001287 per ZKASTER.

zkAster currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 12,872.71, with a circulating supply of 1.00B ZKASTER. During the last 24 hours, ZKASTER traded between $ 0.00001242 (low) and $ 0.00001309 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00057923, while the all-time low was $ 0.00001084.

In short-term performance, ZKASTER moved -1.55% in the last hour and -1.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

zkAster (ZKASTER) Market Information

$ 12.87K
$ 12.87K$ 12.87K

--
----

$ 12.87K
$ 12.87K$ 12.87K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of zkAster is $ 12.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZKASTER is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.87K.

zkAster Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00001242
$ 0.00001242$ 0.00001242
24H Low
$ 0.00001309
$ 0.00001309$ 0.00001309
24H High

$ 0.00001242
$ 0.00001242$ 0.00001242

$ 0.00001309
$ 0.00001309$ 0.00001309

$ 0.00057923
$ 0.00057923$ 0.00057923

$ 0.00001084
$ 0.00001084$ 0.00001084

-1.55%

+2.49%

-1.32%

-1.32%

zkAster (ZKASTER) Price History USD

During today, the price change of zkAster to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of zkAster to USD was $ -0.0000034181.
In the past 60 days, the price change of zkAster to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of zkAster to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+2.49%
30 Days$ -0.0000034181-26.55%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for zkAster

zkAster (ZKASTER) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ZKASTER in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
zkAster (ZKASTER) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of zkAster could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price zkAster will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ZKASTER price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking zkAster Price Prediction.

What is zkAster (ZKASTER)

zkAster is a privacy-first crypto exchange and settlement layer that brings zero-knowledge technology to everyday users. It begins as a simple, fixed-rate swap platform and progressively evolves into a fully private payment system powered by advanced zero-knowledge proofs. The mission is to make on-chain privacy accessible, practical, and seamless — not something only technical users can benefit from.

Today, zkAster offers a clean, modern interface where users can swap assets at fixed rates, track orders, and manage saved items in a personal vault. The system is architected with strict privacy safeguards: no private keys are ever stored, the backend functions as a thin proxy so it cannot reconstruct user identities, and only minimal, short-lived metadata is retained. Every design choice follows a privacy-by-default principle.

As the protocol evolves, zkAster integrates zero-knowledge mechanisms such as commitments, nullifiers, stealth addresses, and zk-conditioned escrow. These features enable private transfers, unlinkable payments, and selective disclosure — allowing users to prove what is necessary without revealing their full history. The roadmap brings zkAster from a simple swap tool to an end-to-end privacy settlement layer that supports private transactions, programmable escrow, and compliance-friendly view-key systems.

zkAster is designed for two audiences: everyday users who want frictionless, low-fee swaps today, and privacy-focused users who want full anonymity for future transfers. It also supports builders who need auditable yet private infrastructure for payments and escrow.

Ultimately, zkAster aims to deliver a mainstream-ready privacy experience where transactions are fast, secure, and confidential — giving users full control over what they reveal and to whom.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About zkAster

What is the current price of zkAster?

zkAster is trading at ₹0.0011624334166997838000, representing a price movement of 2.49% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does ZKASTER compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of 2.49% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If ZKASTER is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is zkAster performing compared to Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) tokens?

Within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) segment, ZKASTER demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is zkAster's market capitalization today?

The market cap of ₹1162678.1870618083854000 positions ZKASTER at rank #10856, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from ₹0.0011217888916403508000 to ₹0.0011823040733955066000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is ZKASTER trading?

zkAster has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact ZKASTER's valuation?

With 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About zkAster

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:18:14 (UTC+8)

