The live zkAster (ZKASTER) price today is $ 0.00001287, with a 2.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZKASTER to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00001287 per ZKASTER.

zkAster currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 12,872.71, with a circulating supply of 1.00B ZKASTER. During the last 24 hours, ZKASTER traded between $ 0.00001242 (low) and $ 0.00001309 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00057923, while the all-time low was $ 0.00001084.

In short-term performance, ZKASTER moved -1.55% in the last hour and -1.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

zkAster (ZKASTER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.87K$ 12.87K $ 12.87K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.87K$ 12.87K $ 12.87K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

