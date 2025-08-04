ZKFair Price (ZKF)
ZKFair (ZKF) is currently trading at 0.00002481 USD with a market cap of $ 257.73K USD. ZKF to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of ZKFair to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZKFair to USD was $ -0.0000052125.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZKFair to USD was $ -0.0000139426.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZKFair to USD was $ -0.00002874431233667749.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.43%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000052125
|-21.00%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000139426
|-56.19%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00002874431233667749
|-53.67%
Discover the latest price analysis of ZKFair: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.35%
-5.43%
-19.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ZKFair stands out as the first community-driven L2, utilizing Polygon CDK, Celestia DA and Lumoz RaaS. It boasts a 100% fair launch with no external investors, reserves, or pre-mining—truly a project driven by the community.
|1 ZKF to VND
₫0.65287515
|1 ZKF to AUD
A$0.0000382074
|1 ZKF to GBP
￡0.0000186075
|1 ZKF to EUR
€0.0000213366
|1 ZKF to USD
$0.00002481
|1 ZKF to MYR
RM0.0001049463
|1 ZKF to TRY
₺0.0010092708
|1 ZKF to JPY
¥0.00364707
|1 ZKF to ARS
ARS$0.0335269935
|1 ZKF to RUB
₽0.0019731393
|1 ZKF to INR
₹0.0021649206
|1 ZKF to IDR
Rp0.4067212464
|1 ZKF to KRW
₩0.0343628424
|1 ZKF to PHP
₱0.0014268231
|1 ZKF to EGP
￡E.0.0011888952
|1 ZKF to BRL
R$0.0001374474
|1 ZKF to CAD
C$0.0000339897
|1 ZKF to BDT
৳0.0029950632
|1 ZKF to NGN
₦0.0375338085
|1 ZKF to UAH
₴0.0010239087
|1 ZKF to VES
Bs0.00305163
|1 ZKF to CLP
$0.0240657
|1 ZKF to PKR
Rs0.0069515139
|1 ZKF to KZT
₸0.013295679
|1 ZKF to THB
฿0.0008053326
|1 ZKF to TWD
NT$0.0007400823
|1 ZKF to AED
د.إ0.0000910527
|1 ZKF to CHF
Fr0.000019848
|1 ZKF to HKD
HK$0.0001947585
|1 ZKF to MAD
.د.م0.0002242824
|1 ZKF to MXN
$0.0004674204
|1 ZKF to PLN
zł0.0000913008
|1 ZKF to RON
лв0.0001086678
|1 ZKF to SEK
kr0.0002394165
|1 ZKF to BGN
лв0.0000416808
|1 ZKF to HUF
Ft0.0085314147
|1 ZKF to CZK
Kč0.0005264682
|1 ZKF to KWD
د.ك0.00000751743
|1 ZKF to ILS
₪0.0000846021