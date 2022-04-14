zkRace Price (ZERC)
The live zkRace (ZERC) price today is $ 0.01095213, with a 3.28% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZERC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01095213 per ZERC.
zkRace currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,314,024, with a circulating supply of 120.00M ZERC. During the last 24 hours, ZERC traded between $ 0.01013669 (low) and $ 0.01216904 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 8.24, while the all-time low was $ 0.00917182.
In short-term performance, ZERC moved -0.14% in the last hour and -10.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of zkRace is $ 1.31M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZERC is 120.00M, with a total supply of 120000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.31M.
-0.14%
-3.28%
-10.14%
-10.14%
During today, the price change of zkRace to USD was $ -0.00037155217994728.
In the past 30 days, the price change of zkRace to USD was $ +0.0004974304.
In the past 60 days, the price change of zkRace to USD was $ -0.0033033825.
In the past 90 days, the price change of zkRace to USD was $ -0.00432676782791732.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00037155217994728
|-3.28%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0004974304
|+4.54%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0033033825
|-30.16%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00432676782791732
|-28.31%
In 2040, the price of zkRace could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
zkRace front-running Web3 horse racing game powered by ZERC
zkRace as a game is a combination of 2 significantly growing multi-billion-dollar markets: video gaming, and horse racing, all merged by blockchain and NFT technologies.
Player-centered, zkRace ensures a tailored gaming experience, actively working on meeting player in-game needs.
Pioneered by zkRace. Powered by ZERC. Tailored for GameFi and beyond.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is zkRace about?
zkRace (ex DeRace) is both the front-running Web3 horse racing game & the world's 1st cutting-edge zk-rollup-based infrastructure tailored for GameFi and powered by ZERC
What makes zkRace unique?
zkRace as a game is a combination of 2 significantly growing multi-billion-dollar markets: video gaming, and horse racing, all merged by blockchain and NFT technologies. zkRace infrastructure based on zk-rollup technology is crafted for all Web3 gaming needs, enabling scalability, transparency and seamlessness within GameFi projects.
What's next for zkRace?
This innovative technology is gearing up to welcome other GameFi projects seeking to bypass traditional blockchain constraints. Utilizing ZERC for transaction fees, this system significantly boosts the utility and demand for ZERC, derived directly from its practical application.
What can zkRace be used for?
zkRace's powerhouse token ZERC is set to bring forward the GamiFi revolution, offering unparalleled utility by fuelling both the game and the underlying infrastructure. Pioneered by zkRace. Powered by ZERC. Tailored for GameFi and beyond.
What is the current price of zkRace?
zkRace is priced at ₹0.9843458691987100614000, shifting -3.28% today.
How fast is the ZERC community growing?
There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.
How does demand affect zkRace's price?
Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,DaoMaker Launchpad,Play To Earn,Ethereum Ecosystem,Animal Racing,Animoca Brands Portfolio,Base Ecosystem,Gaming Governance Token,Gaming Utility Token sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.
What is ZERC's trading volume today?
It generated ₹-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.
How does ZERC compare to its historical performance?
Its ATH is ₹740.5874439216272000 and ATL is ₹0.8243367390666576196000, offering context on past performance cycles.
How many tokens are circulating?
There are 120000000.0 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|12-30 13:36:31
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
|12-30 07:29:57
|Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|12-29 23:19:48
|Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
|12-29 10:20:45
|Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
|12-29 06:52:03
|Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
|12-29 05:49:53
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Mind Predict
MKIT
+6,966.66%
lighter
LIT
+151.60%
SQUADBOOM
SBM
+147.46%
REWARDS ON PROJECT
RWD
+139.00%
Agusto
AGUSTO
+55.61%
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.