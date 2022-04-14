ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
The live zkRace price today is 0.01095213 USD.ZERC market cap is 1,314,024 USD. Track real-time ZERC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live zkRace price today is 0.01095213 USD.ZERC market cap is 1,314,024 USD. Track real-time ZERC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About ZERC

ZERC Price Info

What is ZERC

ZERC Whitepaper

ZERC Official Website

ZERC Tokenomics

ZERC Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

zkRace Logo

zkRace Price (ZERC)

Unlisted

1 ZERC to USD Live Price:

$0.01095559
$0.01095559$0.01095559
-2.90%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
zkRace (ZERC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:12:33 (UTC+8)

zkRace Price Today

The live zkRace (ZERC) price today is $ 0.01095213, with a 3.28% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZERC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01095213 per ZERC.

zkRace currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,314,024, with a circulating supply of 120.00M ZERC. During the last 24 hours, ZERC traded between $ 0.01013669 (low) and $ 0.01216904 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 8.24, while the all-time low was $ 0.00917182.

In short-term performance, ZERC moved -0.14% in the last hour and -10.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

zkRace (ZERC) Market Information

$ 1.31M
$ 1.31M$ 1.31M

--
----

$ 1.31M
$ 1.31M$ 1.31M

120.00M
120.00M 120.00M

120,000,000.0
120,000,000.0 120,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of zkRace is $ 1.31M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZERC is 120.00M, with a total supply of 120000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.31M.

zkRace Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01013669
$ 0.01013669$ 0.01013669
24H Low
$ 0.01216904
$ 0.01216904$ 0.01216904
24H High

$ 0.01013669
$ 0.01013669$ 0.01013669

$ 0.01216904
$ 0.01216904$ 0.01216904

$ 8.24
$ 8.24$ 8.24

$ 0.00917182
$ 0.00917182$ 0.00917182

-0.14%

-3.28%

-10.14%

-10.14%

zkRace (ZERC) Price History USD

During today, the price change of zkRace to USD was $ -0.00037155217994728.
In the past 30 days, the price change of zkRace to USD was $ +0.0004974304.
In the past 60 days, the price change of zkRace to USD was $ -0.0033033825.
In the past 90 days, the price change of zkRace to USD was $ -0.00432676782791732.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00037155217994728-3.28%
30 Days$ +0.0004974304+4.54%
60 Days$ -0.0033033825-30.16%
90 Days$ -0.00432676782791732-28.31%

Price Prediction for zkRace

zkRace (ZERC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ZERC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
zkRace (ZERC) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of zkRace could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price zkRace will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for ZERC price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking zkRace Price Prediction.

What is zkRace (ZERC)

zkRace front-running Web3 horse racing game powered by ZERC

zkRace as a game is a combination of 2 significantly growing multi-billion-dollar markets: video gaming, and horse racing, all merged by blockchain and NFT technologies.

Player-centered, zkRace ensures a tailored gaming experience, actively working on meeting player in-game needs.

Pioneered by zkRace. Powered by ZERC. Tailored for GameFi and beyond.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

zkRace (ZERC) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About zkRace

What is zkRace about?

zkRace (ex DeRace) is both the front-running Web3 horse racing game & the world's 1st cutting-edge zk-rollup-based infrastructure tailored for GameFi and powered by ZERC

What makes zkRace unique?

zkRace as a game is a combination of 2 significantly growing multi-billion-dollar markets: video gaming, and horse racing, all merged by blockchain and NFT technologies. zkRace infrastructure based on zk-rollup technology is crafted for all Web3 gaming needs, enabling scalability, transparency and seamlessness within GameFi projects.

What's next for zkRace?

This innovative technology is gearing up to welcome other GameFi projects seeking to bypass traditional blockchain constraints. Utilizing ZERC for transaction fees, this system significantly boosts the utility and demand for ZERC, derived directly from its practical application.

What can zkRace be used for?

zkRace's powerhouse token ZERC is set to bring forward the GamiFi revolution, offering unparalleled utility by fuelling both the game and the underlying infrastructure. Pioneered by zkRace. Powered by ZERC. Tailored for GameFi and beyond.

What is the current price of zkRace?

zkRace is priced at ₹0.9843458691987100614000, shifting -3.28% today.

How fast is the ZERC community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect zkRace's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,DaoMaker Launchpad,Play To Earn,Ethereum Ecosystem,Animal Racing,Animoca Brands Portfolio,Base Ecosystem,Gaming Governance Token,Gaming Utility Token sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is ZERC's trading volume today?

It generated ₹-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does ZERC compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is ₹740.5874439216272000 and ATL is ₹0.8243367390666576196000, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 120000000.0 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About zkRace

How much will 1 zkRace be worth in 2030?
If zkRace were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential zkRace prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:12:33 (UTC+8)

zkRace (ZERC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about zkRace

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Solana

Solana

SOL
Zcash

Zcash

ZEC
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Pippin

Pippin

PIPPIN

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

CodexField

CodexField

CODEX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$5.3000
$5.3000$5.3000

+6,966.66%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.516
$2.516$2.516

+151.60%

ForTON

ForTON

FRT

$119.12
$119.12$119.12

+70.17%

OOOO

OOOO

OOOO

$0.03115
$0.03115$0.03115

+6.86%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$5.3000
$5.3000$5.3000

+6,966.66%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.516
$2.516$2.516

+151.60%

SQUADBOOM

SQUADBOOM

SBM

$0.0000000000000000001856
$0.0000000000000000001856$0.0000000000000000001856

+147.46%

REWARDS ON PROJECT

REWARDS ON PROJECT

RWD

$0.0000000000000001912
$0.0000000000000001912$0.0000000000000001912

+139.00%

Agusto

Agusto

AGUSTO

$0.00001108
$0.00001108$0.00001108

+55.61%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.