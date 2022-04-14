What is zkRace about?

zkRace (ex DeRace) is both the front-running Web3 horse racing game & the world's 1st cutting-edge zk-rollup-based infrastructure tailored for GameFi and powered by ZERC

What makes zkRace unique?

zkRace as a game is a combination of 2 significantly growing multi-billion-dollar markets: video gaming, and horse racing, all merged by blockchain and NFT technologies. zkRace infrastructure based on zk-rollup technology is crafted for all Web3 gaming needs, enabling scalability, transparency and seamlessness within GameFi projects.

What's next for zkRace?

This innovative technology is gearing up to welcome other GameFi projects seeking to bypass traditional blockchain constraints. Utilizing ZERC for transaction fees, this system significantly boosts the utility and demand for ZERC, derived directly from its practical application.

What can zkRace be used for?

zkRace's powerhouse token ZERC is set to bring forward the GamiFi revolution, offering unparalleled utility by fuelling both the game and the underlying infrastructure. Pioneered by zkRace. Powered by ZERC. Tailored for GameFi and beyond.

What is the current price of zkRace?

zkRace is priced at ₹0.9843458691987100614000, shifting -3.28% today.

How fast is the ZERC community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect zkRace's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,DaoMaker Launchpad,Play To Earn,Ethereum Ecosystem,Animal Racing,Animoca Brands Portfolio,Base Ecosystem,Gaming Governance Token,Gaming Utility Token sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is ZERC's trading volume today?

It generated ₹-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does ZERC compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is ₹740.5874439216272000 and ATL is ₹0.8243367390666576196000, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 120000000.0 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.