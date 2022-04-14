zkSealevel Price (ZKSL)
The live zkSealevel (ZKSL) price today is --, with a 2.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZKSL to USD conversion rate is -- per ZKSL.
zkSealevel currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 17,078.73, with a circulating supply of 968.66M ZKSL. During the last 24 hours, ZKSL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00499781, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, ZKSL moved +0.08% in the last hour and -42.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of zkSealevel is $ 17.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZKSL is 968.66M, with a total supply of 968663301.932654. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.08K.
+0.08%
-2.83%
-42.38%
-42.38%
During today, the price change of zkSealevel to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of zkSealevel to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of zkSealevel to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of zkSealevel to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.83%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-94.94%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-96.84%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of zkSealevel could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is zkSealevel's current price?
zkSealevel trades at ₹0.0015845335723711514000, reflecting a price movement of -2.83% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of ZKSL?
With a market cap of ₹1534987.0140931568094000, ZKSL is ranked #10097 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does zkSealevel generate daily?
It recorded ₹-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of ZKSL?
There are 968663301.932654 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
zkSealevel fluctuated between ₹0.0015746470895032656000 and ₹0.0016771070028613548000, reflecting daily volatility.
How does zkSealevel compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is ₹0.4491887540177120918000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence ZKSL?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Solana Ecosystem,Zero Knowledge (ZK),Pump.fun Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does ZKSL behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|12-30 13:36:31
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
|12-30 07:29:57
|Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|12-29 23:19:48
|Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
|12-29 10:20:45
|Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
|12-29 06:52:03
|Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
|12-29 05:49:53
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC
