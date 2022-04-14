ZODs (ZODS) Tokenomics
ZODs (ZODS) Information
ZODs is Solana's first AI-powered DeFi toolkit, combining advanced market analytics with conversational blockchain interactions. Through its innovative On-Chain AI module, users can analyze, trade, and engage with DeFi protocols using natural language, all while benefiting from a comprehensive trading toolkit and thriving community ecosystem.
One of the main modules of ZODs is On-Chain AI that combines AI with the Solana blockchain. The goal of this module is to provide users with the ability to execute various on & off chain tasks through AI chat, using different AI agents, with minimal effort.
ZODs (ZODS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ZODs (ZODS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
ZODs (ZODS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ZODs (ZODS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ZODS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ZODS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ZODS's tokenomics, explore ZODS token's live price!
ZODS Price Prediction
Want to know where ZODS might be heading? Our ZODS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.